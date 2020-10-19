Menu
Crime

Man admits to role in Gold Coast kidnapping plot

by LEA EMERY
19th Oct 2020 11:17 AM
A MAN who kidnapped a 12-year-old Mudgeeraba boy from his home in May 2018 has admitted to his part in the plot.

The charges against a second man alleged to be involved in a kidnapping were dropped.

Zhenjie (Kenny) Zhang, 54, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to kidnapping in May 2018 and extortion between January and May 2018.

It was alleged Zhang snatched the boy from his home after school in May 2018 sparking a hunt for the boy.

He was found in northern New South Wales tied to a car seat.

Zhenjie Zhang when he was arrested in 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
The kidnapping was allegedly an attempt to recover a multi-million gambling debt form the boy's father.

Zhang said during the arraignment and through the and interpreter: "I would like to say that since this incident I have been filled with remorse."

Defence barrister Alistair McDougall, instructed by Dib & Associates, asked the matter be adjourned so a psychological assessment could be conducted.

Zhang, who speaks no English, has spent more than two years behind bars.

Zhang's son Yu (Sunny) Zhang, 22, had been charged with kidnapping over the incident. Those charges were dropped after his father pleaded guilty.

He will be sentenced November 2.

