Man accused of transporting 66kg of drugs faces court

66kg of cannabis was seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.

A MAN who was allegedly transporting 66kg worth of cannabis in a truck on the Pacific Highway has been granted bail.

Manh Thang Nguyen, 36, from the Sydney suburb of Marrickville, was arrested and charged with serious drug offences after police stopped him on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow on the morning of January 16.

Mr Nguyen had also allegedly failed a roadside drug test, which had detected cocaine and methylamphetamine in his system.

He is charged with supplying a commercial drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and driving a vehicle while under the influence of an illicit substance.

Mr Nguyen, who requires a Vietnamese interpreter, is yet enter pleas to the charges.

Police will allege three mobile phones were in the cab of the truck along with the 66.42kg of cannabis which was inside 130 bags.

The court heard the drugs had an estimated street value of $550,000.

According to court documents, police also found $630 in cash in the truck's cabin and 8g of methylamphetamine in a tool bag.

Magistrate Jeff Linden last week granted Mr Nguyen's bail application.

He will next appear before Tweed Local Court on June 17 for further mention.