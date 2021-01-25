Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Baby Hands generic
Baby Hands generic
News

Man accused of hurting two-month-old baby walks free

Aisling Brennan
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case against a man accused of injuring an eight-week-old baby in his care at Casino has been withdrawn.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in May 2019 after police were notified when a two-month-old boy presented at Lismore Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The baby was later released, and alternate care arrangements were made.

The man, who is known to the boy, had pleaded not guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm at Lismore District Court in July last year.

He was set to go to trial this week in the Lismore District Court.

However, an Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions spokeswoman confirmed the case will no longer proceed.

"After evidentiary rulings by the court, no further proceedings direction was made in this matter," she said.

child abuse allegations director of public prosecutions grievous bodily harm charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Teen star comes out to fans

      Teen star comes out to fans
      • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Premium Content Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Community From a family movie night to a spooky sleepover, we’ve got your weekend covered.

        Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Premium Content Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Movies Locations across the Lockyer Valley have been transformed this week into film sets...

        Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        Premium Content Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        News A significant number of drug and drink drivers were detected over the holiday...

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road