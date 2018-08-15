Menu
John Ibrahim and Nim Ngata.
Crime

Accused shooter of son of Ibrahim’s bodyguard in court

by Janine Watson
15th Aug 2018 7:12 AM

A MAN accused of gunning down the son of John Ibrahim's bodyguard will face a committal hearing over the shooting.

Following a brief appearance via video link at Coffs Harbour court yesterday, Peter Maryvale was ordered to face a committal hearing on September 25 for discharging a firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will also face sentencing for a second charge of destroying property (worth bet­ween $2000 and $5000).

Police allege Maryvale shot Nim Ngata on February 10.

Ngata, a former Nom­ads bikie, was on bail pending an appeal for affray, assault and traffic charges when he was shot in the hand and shoulder.

The shooting came just months after his father Semi "Tongan Sam" Ngata was shot in the back.

After the shooting of Nim Ngata, he was dropped off at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus and underwent surgery.

Ngata's father travelled up to be by his son's hospital bed in his first public appearance since he himself was shot in Sydney's Merrylands.

 

 

