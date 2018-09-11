Menu
Login
A man will face court in Lismore charged with a serious domestic assault from early this morning.
A man will face court in Lismore charged with a serious domestic assault from early this morning. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man accused of 'dragging woman by hair' at G'bah home

10th Sep 2018 12:05 PM

A MAN will face court today charged with a host of domestic violence offences.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police would allege a 21-year-old Lismore man attended a Goonellabah address and began arguing with people at the property about 1.30am today.

Sen Cnst Henderson said the people at the property were known to the man.

"He has pushed a woman to the ground and and dragged her by the hair around the house," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"Another person intervened and the accused pushed them through a window, causing three major lacerations and major bleeding."

He said police and paramedics arrives soon afterwards and the 21-year-old was arrested.

"Police had to wrestle him out of the house and again at Lismore Police Station," he said.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and two counts of resisting police.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

domestic violence northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

    Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

    News 14-year-old Cassidy Thornberry hopes to follow in the footsteps of his world champion uncle Ricky.

    Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

    Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

    News Local angler Garry Harman was named runner-up Rookie of the Year.

    Students develop new perspective in trip to foreign fields

    Students develop new perspective in trip to foreign fields

    News Students broadened their knowledge overseas.

    Clinic aims to get smiles back on faces

    Clinic aims to get smiles back on faces

    News They opened the clinic in February.

    Local Partners