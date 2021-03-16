Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
News

Man accused of Casino house fire to have mental health test

Aisling Brennan
15th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2021 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Casino resident who allegedly started house fire which damaged a property has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

The 33-year-old man was charged with damaging a property by fire causing more than $150,000 worth of damage.

Emergency services had been called to the blaze in William St, Casino on March 8.

The house was fortunately unoccupied at the time, according to police.

 

CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.

 

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court on March 9, where Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered he undergo a mental health assessment.

The man's bail was dispensed with for him to be tested.

However, if it is deemed the man does not have mental health issues, he will return to court to appear before the magistrate once again for this charge.

The court heard no plea had been recorded.

casino crime casino fire lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The vaccine questions Queensland Health fails to answer

        Premium Content The vaccine questions Queensland Health fails to answer

        Health Queensland Health has responded to 10 questions asked by The Courier-Mail about the state’s vaccine rollout to frontline workers.

        • 16th Mar 2021 5:05 AM
        • 1 Markt
        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best brunch in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley? Nominations are...

        Gatton records its coldest daytime temperature in 165 days

        Premium Content Gatton records its coldest daytime temperature in 165 days

        Weather Gatton has recorded its coldest day temperature in 165 days, with more to come.

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court