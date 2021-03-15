Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Crime

Man accused of baseball bat murder planned to apply for bail

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Mar 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case relating to the alleged murder of a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 has been mentioned in the Tweed Heads Local Court.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the murder of Dennis Dalton.

It is alleged Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on June 6, 2013 in the early hours of the morning.

Police will allege 29-year-old Mr Dalton was found at 5.30am with severe head injuries at the front of his Goonellabah home.

It is alleged Mr Dalton sustained these injuries as a result of Mr Williams using a baseball bat to forcibly strike his head in what was their third altercation of the night.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.

 

Mr Dalton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Mr Williams' defence lawyer told the Tweed Heads Local Court last week her client had intended to apply for release on bail, however had withdrawn the application.

Mr Williams did not appear and remains in custody.

The matter was adjourned to the Lismore Local Court and is next listed for committal on March 29.

More Stories

goonellabah murder accussed northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        Premium Content Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        News Customers have been informed that the town’s branch will close this year.

        FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Premium Content FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Education Fernvale preps: secret agents, teachers, hairdressers galore

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Bus boss slams cheap airfare deal, tourism industry has doubts

        Why Coffee Club owner has two stores 250m apart

        Premium Content Why Coffee Club owner has two stores 250m apart

        Business Coffee Club franchisee reveals reason for his decision to launch another Plainland...