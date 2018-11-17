Menu
Login
A 42-year-old man was arrested after a raid on a his house and since been charged with allegedly defrauding people.
A 42-year-old man was arrested after a raid on a his house and since been charged with allegedly defrauding people. Barry Leddicoat
Crime

Man accused of dipping into other people's superannuation

Rae Wilson
by
17th Nov 2018 4:44 AM

A FINANCIAL advisor is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from superannuation funds for his own use.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District began an investigation in August this year after receiving reports superannuation funds were being misappropriated.

A 42-year-old man was arrested after a raid on a his house and since been charged with allegedly defrauding people.

Police will allege in court that the man misappropriated $408,000, that had been deposited in a self-managed superannuation fund account, for his own personal use.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Bonville, about 15km south of Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday.

Investigators seized several items, including a computer, mobile phones, and business documents.

Following further inquiries, the man was issued a future court attendance notice for two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

He is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Investigations are continuing.

bonville editors picks fraud superannuation
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

    Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

    News Locals urged to take preventative measures to reduce the risk of a snake bite.

    Three injured in serious crash

    Three injured in serious crash

    News A rescue helicopter is attending the scene of the accident.

    $20,000 worth of tools stolen from volunteer organisation

    $20,000 worth of tools stolen from volunteer organisation

    News President Tom Mulcahy said the latest theft was a devastating blow.

    Local Partners