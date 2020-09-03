Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
Crime

Man a ‘festival sex pest’, police say

by Frances Vinall
3rd Sep 2020 6:51 PM

A 39-year-old man is accused of being a sex pest who indecently assaulted women at Melbourne festivals and on public transport.

Muhammad Khan, of Keilor, did not appear in court on Thursday but left it to his lawyer Liliana Dubroja to represent him.

He is accused of committing a sexual offence against a 21-year-old woman at the St Kilda Festival in February 2015.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman in a tram in February 2017.

Police say he then indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman at the Brunswick Street Festival in March 2018.

Khan will next appear in court in January.

Originally published as Man a 'festival sex pest': police

crime police sex pest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

        News A POSITIVE coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Lockyer Valley. FULL DETAILS:

        Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

        Premium Content Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

        News Prisoners under lockdown lit a fire with increased restrictions clearly taking a...

        Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

        Premium Content Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

        News A fire that left a shed nearly collapsed is under investigation.

        ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Crime A government employee told his supervisor he would ‘kill him’