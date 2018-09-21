Menu
A man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a chest injury following a crash at Tewantin this morning.
News

Man, 70, crashes through fence into construction site

Sarah Barnham
by
21st Sep 2018 1:47 PM

AN elderly man was transported to hospital after his car smashed through a fence and into a construction site.

Paramedics were called after 9am to the single vehicle crash involving the white four-wheel-drive at Hilton Tce and Ernest St, Noosaville.

 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 70s, drove through the fence and onto the site where the vehicle came to a stop on top of a dirt pile.

 

The spokesman said the man suffered a chest injury but was not life-threatening and he was transported stable to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

