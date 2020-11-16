Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested the man at Caltex at 7.30pm.
Police arrested the man at Caltex at 7.30pm.
Breaking

Man, 35, charged after Calliope crime spree

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CALLIDE man has been charged with six offences including serious assault and possessing dangerous drugs after going on a crime spree in Calliope last night.

The man, 35, attempted to rob Caltex Calliope, McDonald's Calliope Travel Centre and Puma Calliope.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police arrested the man at Caltex at 7.30pm.

He said the man had stolen items from the Puma station, and punched a person at the premises.

The man was charged with serious assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, enter premises and commit indictable offence, wilful damage and possess dangerous drugs.

The man is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

calliope caltex gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        Premium Content Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        News A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after suffering burns late last night

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Temperatures soar as five-day heatwave sets in

        PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        News FAIRIES, unicorns, wolves and farmers, the list continues of special characters at...

        Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        Premium Content Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        News A man pleaded not guilty to assaulting his then 13-year-old son