Menu
Login
Police are investigating the death of a man at Crestmead.
Police are investigating the death of a man at Crestmead.
News

Man, 28, dies after being restrained

17th Jul 2018 5:59 AM

A MAN has died in suspicious circumstances in Logan overnight.

Police say the man attended a residence at Huon St, Crestmead about 9.10pm last night when an altercation occurred.

The man - who was known to the residents - was restrained on the ground.

When police arrived they observed the man was not breathing, they commenced CPR but the 28-year-old Slacks Creek man died at the scene.

No one is in custody, and no charges have been made.

Police are speaking with the residents following their investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Related Items

crestmead death editors picks logan police
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New officer in charge hits the beat in Laidley

    New officer in charge hits the beat in Laidley

    News Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim brings more than 22 years of experience to his new role.

    Blackwood makes Football Queensland Community Cup debut

    Blackwood makes Football Queensland Community Cup debut

    News Blackwood was the only Laidley footballer selected for the team.

    Finals place slips away from Gatton Hawks' grasp

    Finals place slips away from Gatton Hawks' grasp

    News The Cowboys proved too strong on home turf.

    Claudia, Emma bound for Ekka state finals

    Claudia, Emma bound for Ekka state finals

    News The showgirl and rural ambassador representatives have been crowned

    Local Partners