Menu
Login
News

Man, 27, on multiple charges following horror Valley fatal

The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill.
The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill. Jacob Carson
scott kovacevic
by

A GYMPIE man has been charged with multiple drug and dangerous driving offences over a fatal crash at Long Flat which killed a 59-year-old Gympie woman and severely injured her husband.

Joshua James Langley has been charged with multiple offences including one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensil, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence of a drug.

Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner was killed when her Hyundai collided with Mr Langley's Ford sedan near the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Rd at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 23.

 

William and Karen Zahner.
William and Karen Zahner. Contributed

Mrs Zahner was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED

* Police investigate but no charges laid yet from Gympie fatal

* Details released on Long Flat fatality

* Beautiful couple: friends mourn Gympie crash victim

Karen's husband Bill was a passenger in the car and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he underwent surgery for reported internal injuries.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane.

 

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway.
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway. Jacob Carson

Mrs Zahner's death shook the Gympie community, with one colleague describing her and Mr Zahner as "the most beautiful couple you'd ever meet".

Mr Langley is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on April 30.

 

The Lifeflight helicopter at the scene of the crash.
The Lifeflight helicopter at the scene of the crash. Contributed

Topics:  charged fatal crash gympie court gympie crash police

Gympie Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

The Old Fernvale Bakery delivers for unwell children.

Catch a movie and get skating

HIT THE PARK: Youth Week celebrations include scooter, BMX, and skateboarding competitions.

There's lots on offer these holidays.

Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

HONOURED: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awards Esk Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley a bravery medal.

Dedicated local policeman awarded prestigious bravery medal.

Sensory garden planned

PLANTING FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Linda Roberts stands on the site of a proposed sensory garden for dementia patients.

Garden to help dementia sufferers

Local Partners