Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
Crime

Man faces rape and death threat charges

by WILL ZWAR
4th Apr 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 25, faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault in Parap earlier this week, including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening in Moulden and was taken to the Palmerston Watch House after allegedly entering a Parap apartment through an unlocked balcony door, before sexually assaulting a woman about 12.20pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The woman, 38, suffered a broken arm in the alleged attack, which saw the man flee the first storey apartment.

The man faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of attempted sexual assault without consent, make a threat to kill a person and being armed with an offensive weapon among other charges.

The man has been refused bail.

The victim also suffered lacerations and fractures to her face and cuts and bruises to her body in the alleged incident and was initially transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Originally published as Man, 25, faces rape and death threat charges

court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Health Queensland health care workers have been vilified and threatened while wearing their uniforms out in public, Health Minister Steven Miles says.

        Gatton family ‘blessed’ to keep roof over their heads

        premium_icon Gatton family ‘blessed’ to keep roof over their heads

        News The family of five have lost its entire income.

        Young farmer’s reminder: the drought is still hurting

        Young farmer’s reminder: the drought is still hurting

        Rural Lockyer Valley farmer speaks up to remind public of one hard truth

        Laidley cafe remains open for essential workers

        premium_icon Laidley cafe remains open for essential workers

        News Despite tough times, a Laidley cafe is staying open to keep vital workers fuelled...