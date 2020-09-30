Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Laptop
Laptop
News

Man, 20, with seven alleged underage victims of sex crimes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Rockhampton man is facing serious charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and internet use to procure underage victims.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage, was granted bail last week after 15 more charges were laid following six original charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and online procuring of underage victims.

The charges include rape, indecent treatment of children (expose and photograph), carnal knowledge, using the internet to procure children under 16 and using the internet to procure children and intentionally meeting them.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said there were seven alleged victims all under the age of 16.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the new charges arose from complaints and mobile examination.

The man's matters were adjourned until November 18.

alleged rape indecent treatment of a child under 16 rockhampton magistrates court unlawful carnal knowledge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        Premium Content Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        News After having to cancel six months of events, Spirit of the Valley is hosting their first cultural festival since before COVID-19 arrived.

        Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

        Premium Content Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

        Letters to the Editor A GATTON Star reader writes that speed limits at Murphys Creek have been changed...

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

        Premium Content Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

        Crime A COURT has heard how a man flipped his car after hitting a roundabout in Hervey...