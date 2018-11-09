Menu
Login
Offbeat

Male driver urinates out of car during police chase

9th Nov 2018 7:08 AM

A MALE driver urinated out of his car while being chased by police through the city and northern suburbs, before hitting road spikes and spinning out of control and hitting a bus stop.

The pursuit started after a police patrol tried to stop a suspected drink driver in a blue BMW on Morphett St in the city about 4.45am this morning.

The driver refused to pull over and police followed the vehicle through North Adelaide and Walkerville and then north along Payneham Rd.

During the pursuit, the driver would slow down and stop before driving through several red lights at intersections.

He continued on Lower North East Rd and Valley Rd, then he veered onto the wrong side of the road to avoid road spikes on Hancock Rd at St Agnes.

At about 5.20am, the motorist slowed to a crawl on McIntyre Rd and urinated out of the vehicle from the driverâ€™s seat.

It was then police patrols were able to place road spikes on both sides of McIntyre Rd, near Montague Rd.

The car hit the spikes, got a flat front tyre and spun out of control before hitting a bus stop.

Police quickly swooped on the alleged driver, 24, and arrested him.

He is currently being interviewed by police for a raft of charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

The BMW sustained minor damage from hitting the bus stop.

adelaide crime offbeat news police police chase

Top Stories

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    News A man was airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse on a Lockyer Valley property yesterday evening.

    • 9th Nov 2018 7:38 AM
    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    News Lockyer farming practices provide vital lessons for Meab.

    Backpacker farm workers beneficial to region

    Backpacker farm workers beneficial to region

    News Tourists at Grantham Farmworkers Lodge ready to help producers.

    Faith will not leave its future to fate

    Faith will not leave its future to fate

    News 'World class' environmental practices.

    Local Partners