Making mark on Australian wrestling revolution

FIRED UP: Wrestlers Dallas Sommers (Matthew Lawson) and EC Diamond (Eastyn Collie) before Legends Valley Wrestling's Rise Of The Titans show. Lachlan McIvor

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING: Matthew Lawson has collected a long list of injuries in the past decade.

He's dislocated his left shoulder and most of his fingers, broken three toes, blown out both knees, had two vertebrae shift out of place and was lucky not to break his neck.

At 27, he has arthritis in his knees.

It's all for his love of professional wrestling and the hard toll on his body is absorbed in the pursuit of glory in the ring.

Unlike most of the other competitors on the scene, Lawson didn't grow up watching the larger than life characters that dominate the wrestling world on television.

He accompanied a friend as he got involved in the sport and as his interest waned, Lawson got hooked.

"I fell in love with doing,” Lawson said.

"There is a lot of athleticism and I've been sport oriented but I always found that I wasn't keen on anything like soccer or football.

"I wanted to find something for me.”

His alter-ego in the ring, Dallas Sommers, is an exaggerated version of his real life persona which encompasses some of the darker aspects of his past.

He is one of the main stars of Legends Valley Wrestling, who held their Rise Of The Titans show in Gatton on Saturday night.

The world's largest professional wrestling company WWE has seen a recent influx of Aussie talent.

Dallas Sommers (Matthew Lawson) and EC Diamond (Eastyn Collie). Lachlan McIvor

Lawson used to square up to current cruiserweight star Buddy Murphy while competing in Adelaide.

But while heading over to the states was a dream he once had, he wants to see the sport grow down under.

"It's not so much (an aspiration) now because I think the Australian scene is starting to boom,” he said.

Eastyn Collie, or EC Diamond in the ring, has time on his side.

The 18-year-old started training four years ago and has been watching wrestling for his whole life.

"I didn't have many friends and I kind of relied on wrestling to get me through life,” Collie said.

"I based (my character) around my whole life. He's a misunderstood kid that wants to prove to everyone that he is a superstar.”

While some of his opponents relish crowds booing them, the teenager works to get punters on his side.

"I'm a good guy... I can't look like this and be a bad guy,” he laughed.

The baker by trade is set to head over to America next year to train with former WWE, ECW and TNA grappler Al Snow, who spotted him while working at a show on the Sunshine Coast.

Collie encouraged anyone with an interest in professional wrestling to bite the bullet and get involved as soon as possible with the sport seeing something of a resurgence.

"The business is growing so quickly,” he said.

"It's getting cool again.”