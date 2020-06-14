Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Make the most of this rain while it lasts

by Cormac Pearson
14th Jun 2020 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WE were promised rain and the skies have delivered with parts of Brisbane getting nearly 30mm of rain since 9am this morning.

The skies have opened over the southeast, with Bracken Ridge recording 27mm of rain while the airport has recorded 20mm so far today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff says the rain will fade away in the early hours of this morning.

"We've had some showers along a trough which has merged with a cold front pushing up from the southern states over the last couple of days," Ms Hoff said.

 

 

"Inland showers formed into more of a rain band and have continued to move towards the east across southern and central Queensland yesterday with today being the day with rain for the southeast."

The Gold Coast Hinterland has recorded up to 31mm at Wongawallan and 21mm at Tallebudgera.

The coast isn't the only place to get hit, with the inland regions receiving a much-needed soaking.

Toowoomba has had 33m of rain and Oakey has recorded 44mm over the past four hours.

Dalby has had 37mm fall and Stanthorpe with 29mm.

 

Originally published as Make the most of this rain while it lasts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council leaves union in the dark on ‘disastrous’ job cuts

        premium_icon Council leaves union in the dark on ‘disastrous’ job cuts

        Council News 15 Lockyer council staff have already lost their jobs and it’s believed further cuts are to follow.

        The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

        premium_icon The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

        Pets & Animals After seeing all of her friends adopted out, Tequila the cat is hoping it’s her...

        New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

        premium_icon New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

        Netball The new Somerset Storm netball club has 14 teams ready to hit the court in the...

        Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        premium_icon Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        Council News Close to $1 million shortfall and modest rate rise as councillors deliver ‘most...