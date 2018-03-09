Make the most of the millions on offer

FUNDING AVAILABLE: Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz is urging the community to think big and help shape the future of the region.

GOT a big idea that could help shape the future of the region?

The highly anticipated Regional Growth Fund is officially open for applications and Member for Wright Scott Buchholz is calling for submissions from the community.

Mr Buchholz said the $272 million fund would support major projects in regional, rural and remote areas that delivered long term economic benefits.

"This is an exciting program that is set to deliver major projects worth over $20 million that have the capacity to transform regional areas like ours,” Mr Buchholz said.

"The Regional Growth Fund is a game-changer for Wright by unlocking government funding for projects from the private sector, other levels of government and not-for-profit organisations.”

The Regional Growth Fund will see the Coalition Government invest a minimum of $10 million toward each successful infrastructure project, representing a maximum of 50 per cent of project costs.

"Initial applications close on April 27 and I encourage everyone eligible in our community to look at the program guidelines and get started on an application,” he said.

"Successful projects will provide greater support for existing local industries such as agriculture, tourism and manufacturing, allowing them to innovate, flourish and make a positive change for the future.”

For more information on the program visit www.grants.gov.au.