Menu
Login
News

Major Warwick road blocked after ute and truck collide

CRASH: A ute and truck have collided on the corner of Victoria St and Rosehill Rd in Warwick.
CRASH: A ute and truck have collided on the corner of Victoria St and Rosehill Rd in Warwick. Elyse Wurm
Elyse Wurm
by

UPDATE 11.50am: Police remain on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Rosehill Rd and Victoria St in Warwick.

A ute and truck collided at the intersection this morning, with emergency crews called to the scene about 10.50am.

The front of the ute was significantly damaged and was sitting in the middle of Victoria St, with police directing traffic around the hazard.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there was some oil spilled on the road but fire crews have made the scene safe.

No one was injured in the crash.

INITIAL 11am: Police are directing traffic on the corner of Rosehill Rd and Victoria St after a crash between a car and a truck.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.50am.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there was some oil spilled on the road but fire crews have made the scene safe.

No one was injured in the crash.

Topics:  queensland fire and emergency services road crash two-vehicle crash victoria st

Warwick Daily News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

Gatton's Emily Hallas will volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, working at the Oxenford Studios.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Chrome and Clutter fest returns for 2018

IT'S BACK: The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will return in 2018 after being called off earlier in the year.

The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival is back on for 2018.

Local Partners