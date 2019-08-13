WATCH: Reports man with knife arrested in Sydney CBD
A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.
There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.
People are being warned to avoid the area.
More to come.
Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and @FRNSW officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp— Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019
#Breaking Multiple people stabbed near Wynyard Park in Sydney’ CBD. pic.twitter.com/UhNCmBuCP4— Andrea Booth (@AndreasBooth) August 13, 2019
BREAKING: A heavy police presence is around Wynyard Station in Sydney's CBD after a man was seen running through the streets armed with a knife. #7NEWS https://t.co/lFbjCUvwww— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 13, 2019
just spoke to a witness of the Sydney CBD stabbing - he claimed people having lunch at nearby cafes grabbed poles and chased the guy up the street. Witnesses describe the weapon as 30cm or longer https://t.co/uRnZWnO6mL— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 13, 2019