MAJOR NEWS: Local headlines you may have missed this week

BYPASS HALTS BUSINESS

BUSINESSES are struggling and reporting customer losses of up to 75 per cent as the opening of the new Toowoomba Second Range Crossing has left them fearing for the future and economy of Withcott.

MULGOWIE’S SUCCESS

IT’S an industry leader, with hundreds of employees and hectares of rich land under production in the Valley, and some of the best produce in Australia.

But despite this, Mulgowie Farming Company was still shocked and humbled when it claimed the 2019 Business of the Year Award as well the Agriculture and Horticulture award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship awards.

CEO Fabian Carniel said with such strong competition in the region, the win was a major positive for the company.

ROAD UPGRADES

VITAL road safety upgrades are underway at a notorious Lockyer Valley intersection.

The intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd at Glenore Grove has been the site of many crashes, including a number of fatal collisions.

HOT PROPERTY

EVER wondered just how much that house up the end of the road sold for?

While houses prices in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset are generally seen as affordable, the region still has it’s share of top dollar properties.

OPINION: RACING INDUSTRY

THERE’s no denying I’m a fan of horse racing.

If the horse racing industry didn’t exist, I wouldn’t have my two horses TimTam and Magic – they’re both former racehorses – writes Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel

Helen Brennan

FIT OLDIE

AS THE oldest competitor by several years, the odds were against Coominya fitness freak Helen Brennan as she stepped into the finals of the MastersHQ Crossfit Competition.

But that didn’t stop her from taking third place overall in the over 60 age group.

TOO MANY BEERS

MOVING from the driver seat to the passenger seat was not enough to fool police.

One man learned this the hard way when police found him doing just that in his car, parked outside a liquor store in Gatton with a blood-alcohol level more than three times over the legal limit.

ANIMAL ATTACK

“BRING a garbage bag.”

It was the phrase from her daughter that sent shivers down wildlife carer Liz Lax’s back.

