Major miner’s massive jobs pledge

by Gerard Cockburn
1st Oct 2020 5:28 AM

 

Major miner BHP will support more than 3000 new apprentices through a multimillion-dollar package aimed at helping to boost Australia's fragile economy.

The mining giant has announced it will provide nearly $800 million to fund 3500 apprenticeship and training programs as part of its ongoing job support during the economic downturn.

BHP's training pledge will be deployed over five years with 2500 of the vocational learning programs delivered through its FutureFit Academy. Another 1000 will be in partnership with the Federal Government.

The mining group has announced it will provide nearly $800 million to fund 3500 apprenticeship and training programs. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire
About $450 million of the funding will be spent on contracts with companies in Australia's mining, equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

BHP chief executive Mike Henry said the METS sector was a critical pillar of the economy and a jobs growth driver during the economic recovery following the pandemic.

"As Australia looks to rebuild its economy and provide jobs for the future, the mining industry has an important role to play as Australia's biggest export earner employing hundreds of thousands of people," he said.

BHP chief executive Mike Henry said the METS sector was a critical pillar of the economy. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
The resources sector is one of Australia's largest export industries.

Commodities such as iron ore are in strong demand primarily due to China's early economic recovery from the virus.

Mr Henry noted the apprenticeships would be a boost for regional Australian communities.

"Providing apprenticeships, skills and training opportunities for Australians of all ages and all walks of life, particularly in our regional communities, is a commitment we can make to help Australia bounce back," he said.

"These investments will create a pipeline of future talent in highly skilled roles, working in an industry that delivers essential products to the world and generates export dollars that keep the Australian economy strong."

BHP employs about 45,000 people in Australia and contributes around $33.4 billion in economic value through jobs, royalties, taxes and investments.

Originally published as Major miner's massive jobs pledge

