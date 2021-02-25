MAJOR DRUG BUST: Alleged dealer arrested, $134k pot seized

Gatton CIB have arrested a man after they raided his Lockyer Valley property, seizing drugs and weapons. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

"Healthy" cannabis plants found growing in a paddock along, with multiple weapons have been seized during a major Lockyer Valley drug operation.

In an ongoing drug crime spree, Gatton CIB detectives have yielded "significant results" busting local drug dealers and growers.

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences after his Summerholm property was raided on Thursday.

Officer in Charge of Gatton CIB, Detective Sergeant Brett Richard said police executed a number of search warrants on a rural property in the Laidley division during a raid on Thursday morning.

The raid was part of a "major operation" that commenced in September 2020, targeting drug offenders in the Lockyer Valley.

Detective Sergeant Richard described Thursday's arrest as a "significant result" for Operation Greenstone.

Since September, a total of 218 people have been charged with 815 offences in the Lockyer Valley, including three people being charged with drug trafficking.

As part of the raid on Thursday, 40 "healthy" cannabis plants were located, in addition to 2.6 kilograms of loose cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Richard said the street value of the drugs totalled $134,000.

Two firearms were also found as well as other various items used in connection with producing and smoking a dangerous drug.

Detect Sergeant Richard said two hydroponic setups were found in a small cropping area on the property.

A 42-year-old man who resides at the address was arrested and charged with producing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of firearms, possessing things used in connection with producing a dangerous drug, possessing things used in smoking a dangerous drug and possession of other dangerous weapons.

He will appear before the Gatton Magistrates Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Richard said Gatton CIB executed an additional search warrant on another property on Thursday, in relation to another drug supplier, with that investigation ongoing.

He said there would be a continued focus on drug suppliers and traffickers in the region moving forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.