Diversions in place, highway closed after two-truck crash

EMERGENCY services have this mooring closed the Warrego Hwy following an earlier traffic crash.

Two trucks collided in the east bound lanes near the Forrest Hill Ferndale Rd intersection at Gelnore Grove at 5.15am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said traffic from both west bound lanes was being diverted while one lane east bound was closed.

The spokesperson said the a tow truck was on the way to clear the scene.

One of the trucks has rolled but both drivers were able to escape.

Paramedics are also on scene.

Queensland Police have closed the highway and are warning diversions are in place but delays are likely.

It comes after a single vehicle traffic crash on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea at 5.34am.

A woman is speaking to police about the crash but it is not blocking the road.