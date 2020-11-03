Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Major gastro bug outbreak brings down hundreds in southeast

by Janelle Miles
3rd Nov 2020 5:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of outbreaks of highly infectious gastroenteritis have hit the Gold Coast, with child care centres, schools and aged care facilities affected.

Figures supplied by Gold Coast Health show more than 300 children at 16 child care centres and 11 schools have been hit by the bug.

Three nursing homes have also been affected.

QLD FLU DEATHS PLUMMET IN 2020

FLU ADMISSIONS PLUNGE BUT EXPERT DELIVERS WARNING FOR 2021

 

Young woman washing her hands in a basin. Generic image. Thinkstock.
Young woman washing her hands in a basin. Generic image. Thinkstock.

Gold Coast Public Health Unit medical director Andre Wattiaux said cases had been building up during the past three weeks.

Dr Wattiaux said general practitioners on the Gold Coast were also diagnosing higher than usual numbers of people with gastro.

Despite the ongoing mantra during the coronavirus pandemic about hand hygiene, he said "a couple" of the viruses that cause gastro were not killed by alcohol-based hand gel.

He said the most effective way to kill norovirus, one of the most common causes of gastro, was to wash hands regularly with soap and water.

Dr Wattiaux urged people to wash their hands as regularly as possible throughout the day, using alcohol-based hand gel when they were unable to access soap and water.

"Hand hygiene is really key," he said.

He said people should also keep children home for at least 48 hours after the end of their gastro symptoms before sending them back to school or child care to prevent them passing the illness on to others.

Gastroenteritis can be particularly dangerous in young children and the elderly, resulting in severe dehydration.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

 

 

 

Originally published as Major gastro bug outbreak brings down hundreds in southeast

More Stories

aged care child care editors picks gastro health schools

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Inland Rail to force closure of Gatton railway crossing

        Premium Content Inland Rail to force closure of Gatton railway crossing

        News The Gaul Street railway crossing in Gatton will be temporarily closed this month...

        Man's Gatton theft, break-and-enter spree detailed in court

        Premium Content Man's Gatton theft, break-and-enter spree detailed in court

        News A Gatton stalker who broke into an aged care facility was also busted on CCTV...

        Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

        Premium Content Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

        Horses WITH odds stacked against him, a new apprentice jockey has left his rivals for...