NOTHING NEW: The Coffee Club has shut down rumours it will be opening a second Plainland cafe. Photo: iStock.
NOTHING NEW: The Coffee Club has shut down rumours it will be opening a second Plainland cafe. Photo: iStock.
Major franchise shuts down rumour of Lockyer Valley cafe

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Apr 2020 8:09 AM
THE Coffee Club has shut down rumours it will be opening a second store in Plainland, following questions posed by the Gatton Star.

It was rumoured the coffee and breakfast giant would open a store on the other side of the highway, across from the Travel Centre Coffee Club.

But according to a Coffee Club spokesman, punters looking for their double shot soy latte fix will need to keep making the trip to the other side of the highway.

"No decision has been made to open a second Coffee Club store in Plainland," the spokesman said.

"Like occurs in many locations, discussions for new sites take place with potential landlords regularly."

The spokesman said discussions of that kind had occurred between the Coffee Club and Plainland realtors.

"While there are discussions taking place in the Plainland region, no lease has been finalised as present," he said.

The spokesman said if a second cafe were to come to the area, the Coffee Club would consider possible impacts on the existing branch.

"We would want any new store to target new customers," he said.

In February, the Gatton Star reported on development applications detailing projects proposed for the region, including a new service station.

If the DA is approved, the service station will be built on the corner of Laidley Plainland Road and Echidna Place - across the road from the existing Coffee Club and the Plainland Crossing development - and will feature a drive-through food and drink outlet.

