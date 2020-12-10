Major drug operation crushed, 144 people arrested in sting

Drugs, money and weapons were uncovered in a major drug operation in the Lockyer Valley.

A MAJOR Lockyer Valley drug distribution network has been brought down thanks to a six-month long operation.

More than 140 people have been arrested and issued fines during the operation.

Gatton CIB detectives launched Operation Greenstone, which resulted in 144 people arrested in 663 charges, with police seizing amphetamines, cannabis and four fire arms.

The large-scale operation commenced in July to target known drug traffickers operating within the Lockyer Valley, which resulted in the successful dismantling of a drug distribution network.

During the operation police from Gatton CIB, Laidley and Gatton stations, as well as Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a number of search warrants in the Gatton and Laidley areas.

Detectives from Gatton CIB charged two men and one woman with trafficking dangerous drugs (amphetamines).

Police will allege they located amphetamines worth approximately $29,000 and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime in search warrants associated with the trio.

The two Laidley men aged 56 and 27, as well as a 37-year-old woman from Gatton appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 14. Court proceedings are continuing.

Of the 144 people arrested, 14 were charged with producing dangerous drugs (cannabis) and 23 with weapon offences.

Detective Acting Sergeant Tim Roberts, acting OIC at Gatton CIB, said during the past 30 days additional staff assisted in Operation Greenstone which resulted in 109 people charged with 424 offences (out of the 114 and 663).

"The success of Operation Greenstone has resulted not only in dismantling a local drug distribution network but also allows police to solve property offences committed in the area and reunite owners with stolen property.

"The operation will continue into 2021 and members of the community are reminded that information can be supplied anonymously through crime stoppers and such support from the community is vital for these results to continue."