Menu
Login
Police have seized drugs in a major police operation across the Darling Downs.
Police have seized drugs in a major police operation across the Darling Downs. Contributed
News

MAJOR DRUG BUST: Police seize $10,000 and arrest 121 people

3rd Aug 2018 11:51 AM

POLICE have seized drugs, more than $10,000 and arrested more than 120 people in a major operation across the Darling Downs.

Operation Quebec Trawler started last month, targeting drug offenders including those involved in the use, supply and distribution of ice and cannabis.

Officers have arrested 121 people on 377 charges, including drug trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police have found property worth $15,000, including a cash counter, in a major police operation across the Darling Downs.
Police have found property worth $15,000, including a cash counter, in a major police operation across the Darling Downs. Contributed

They also seized methamphetamine, cannabis, and property worth more than $15,000.

Darling Downs District Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Matt Howard, said police were working  hard to disrupt drug use.

"The use of illicit substances has a detrimental, flow-on effect to the general community," Senior Sergeant Howard said.

"Our local community has provided us with the information we need to tackle this network and get these drugs off the street.

"Clearly the people in the Darling Downs do not want these dangerous and destructive substances in their towns and are working with us to remove them."

editors picks toowoomba drugs toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    News Mrs Keller been a constant in the local community, attending Lockrose and Glenore Grove State Schools and involving herself in many clubs as an adult.

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    News He moved from his role as Far Northern District Officer.

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    News Support includes providing anything from food to accommodation.

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    News Get to know Gatton Show's new Rural Ambassador.

    Local Partners