A caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos. Photo: Facebook
Breaking

Major delays as caravan rollover blocks Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
3rd Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Drivers are being urged to avoid the Bruce Highway after a caravan rollover blocked traffic close to a major Sunshine Coast exit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were en route to the rollover just south of the Nambour/Bli Bli exit at Rosemount about 12.15pm.

Cameras detecting phone use, seatbelts on major Coast roads

Queensland Traffic has advised all lanes are affected heading south to Caloundra.

A police spokesman said the southbound lanes between the Bli Bli on-ramp and Maroochydore Rd off-ramp were heavily congested but a diversion was not necessary as a tow truck had already arrived.

More to come.

bruce highway bruce highway crash nambour scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

