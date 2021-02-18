Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics respond to multiple vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy. Generic
Paramedics respond to multiple vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy. Generic
Breaking

Major delays after multiple vehicle smash on Warrego Hwy

Hugh Suffell
18th Feb 2021 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on a major Lockyer Valley highway.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said three patients were currently being assessed after two cars collided on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale.

Lengthy delays are expected with all lanes of the highway reportedly affected, eastbound towards Brisbane.

LOCAL NEWS: Major new Lockyer tourist attraction endorsed by council

The crash occurred at 12.37pm on Thursday and emergency services were reported to still be at the scene.

More to come.

Subscriber exclusives:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

warrego hwy crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Premium Content Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Crime She had finally left him, but the abuse continued to the point that she told her parents he would kill her. These were Hannah Clarke’s harrowing final days.

        Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Premium Content Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Health Hundreds of Queenslanders inquire about an assisted Swiss death

        Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Premium Content Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Crime Police change how they respond to crime

        Major new Lockyer tourist attraction endorsed by council

        Premium Content Major new Lockyer tourist attraction endorsed by council

        Council News Council has given the green light for a $20+ million outdoor tourist attraction to...