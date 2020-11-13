‘Major concerns’ raised for Yamba development application

THE OWNER of wetlands surrounding Palm Lakes Resort in Yamba has responded to "major concerns" raised by residents following a DA submission to build two houses directly over the waterfront.

In September 2020, the DA 2020/0543 was submitted by Adrian Zakaras C/- Newton Denny Chapelle to Clarence Valley Council with plans for a 37-lot subdivision and two dwellings.

Since learning of the proposed development, residents have criticised its potential negative environmental and economic impacts to the area with plans to submit a letter of objection to council.

A copy of the letter opposing the application, obtained by The Daily Examiner this week, primarily focuses on the construction of two house blocks which, according to the letter, is expected to be built next to a dangerous section of road.

"The proposed two-house blocks are the very site of a road fatality determining the fact that the corner is dangerous," the letter states.

"Two added driveways will increase the danger to other motorists … Construction vehicles in attendance will increase the danger level in the area."

However, site owner Bob Morrison said the location of the two homes did not pose any increased danger to road users.

"The driveways will be on the left-hand-side as you come into Orion Drive from Yamba Road and you will be able to see both driveways from 100 metres away from both directions," he said.

"They're not hidden, they're very exposed and very obvious so it won't be as dangerous as some of the other roads nearby."

Documents reveal house designs for DA 2020/0543 on Orion Drive, Yamba

According to architectural drawings from the DA, the two houses will be built over the wetlands, raising further concerns for residents as setting a precedent for similar builds in future.

"The two houses to be built on lots 233 and 244 may well be built contrary to the coastal wetlands management SEPP 2016, being built totally over the top of wetlands," the letter states.

However, Mr Morrison explained that the wetlands are man-made and not a natural formation.

"30 years ago, there was a creek running down there and it was actually dredged out to create the housing estate in that area," he said.

"I have encumbered title to the lake and the only restriction, which we will absolutely abide by, is that I can't block the waterflow as stormwater goes into that lake from the houses and road and into the river."

Mr Morrison did not dispute that the two houses would be built in close proximity to the lakefront, but said there was some miscommunication about their location and environmental impact.

"Where the two homes will be are the most appropriate at the sites selected," he said.

"We had very detailed infrastructure research done by Fisheries for the wildlife and for native habitat. All reports done were around $40,000 worth and were lodged with council.

"The houses themselves don't interfere with the wildlife and there will be no removal of any long term shrubbery or trees because the area where we're putting them is already quite open."

Mr Morrison said the houses themselves will feel conventional but with a slightly different view to the waterfront.

"They will be above the top of the water, but suspended on concrete piers so that there is no stopping or blocking the water flow," he said.

"They will be built above the flood requirement to fulfil all council and government requirements."

The development application is currently in the process of being assessed by Clarence Valley Council.