Major Coast school placed into lockdown

Police are investigating reports of suspicious behaviour at Kawana Waters State College.

Police are investigating reports of suspicious behaviour at Kawana Waters State College. Ashley Carter

A MAJOR Sunshine Coast school was placed into lockdown this morning following reports of suspicious behaviour.

Kawana Waters State College staff initiated a precautionary lockdown at approximately 9.30am because of a perceived threat by a member of the public, Queensland Department of Education said in a statement.

The school has since advised parents on social media that the lockdown was lifted and all students were safe.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said they investigated reports of strange behaviour, but said there was no suggestion of injuries or threats.

She said many students had been contacting their parents.

One parent wrote on social media "Anyone know what's the lock down for at Kawana high? Just called the school. Told not to go there to pick kids up but they are all safe?"

This worried mother took to social media to find out more.

Worried parents have taken to social media.



A parent wrote on Facebook that the major concern was due to a suspicious person on Nicklin Way. The school's sports day was scheduled for today, and its ovals face nicklin way.