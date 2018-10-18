Menu
The Oakey Pittsworth Rd at Mt Tyson is closed after a molasses tanker rolled early this morning.
News

Major clean-up under way after molasses tanker rollover

Tara Miko
by
18th Oct 2018 7:36 AM

A CLEAN-UP operation is under way after a molasses tanker rolled and closed a road early this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash on Oakey Pittsworth Rd at Mt Tyson where the loaded molasses truck rolled about 5.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the male driver of the truck was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition from the scene.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered leg and facial injuries.

The molasses truck rolled on Oakey Pittsworth Rd at Mt Tyson.
The tanker is blocking both lanes of the road, about 20 minutes outside Pittsworth.

Heavy haulage recovery trucks are expected to help clear the overturned prime mover and two trailers.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews will then apply absorbent materials to clear the molasses from the bitumen.

Police said the road was expected to remain closed until later this morning.

The scene of the rollover on Oakey Pittsworth Rd at Mt Tyson near Pittsworth.
