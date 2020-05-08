Major cattle sale takes auctions online for first time

READY TO GO: Toogoolawah auctioneer Dick Boyd is looking forward to next week’s annual weaner show and sale. Picture: File

READY TO GO: Toogoolawah auctioneer Dick Boyd is looking forward to next week’s annual weaner show and sale. Picture: File

CATTLE SALES have entered the digital age, with a major Somerset yarding to be streamed live for the first-time next week.

The annual Toogoolawah Weaner sale regularly yards more than 5000 head of cattle, and this year, buyers will be able to bid from the comfort of their own homes.

As of Tuesday, 5500 cattle had been booked in for the major sale next Friday, with more expected in the coming days.

Shepherdson and Boyd auctioneer Dick Boyd was pleased with the bookings so far.

“We generally have around about that number – it’s been going on for quite a few years,” Mr Boyd said.

READ MORE: Chemical prices skyrocket during ‘perfect storm’ panic buy

With the Covid-19 restrictions keeping patron numbers at sales down, the live streaming of the sale, via Elite Livestock Auctions, will be a major boost to sellers, driving competition from buyers who will be able to bid as if they were at the yard.

“They can bid on anything there,” Mr Boyd said.

“It’ll be a major operation because we’ve got a lot of cattle and a lot of pens to handle.”

READ MORE: Lockyer farmers to wear cost of cleaning over-silted weirs

He said if the online stream was a success, the team would consider using the service more often, provided sales had large enough yardings to warrant the service.

With good rain earlier in the year helping to bring some pasture back, Mr Boyd expected strong prices at the sale, but said there was no guarantee until sale day.

“We’ve just come out of a drought and we’ve grass growing over the fence, everybody’s getting excited,” he said.

“Everyone seems to want to buy cattle, so it’ll be a pretty fair sale I think.”

READ MORE: Sellers, spectators banned from cattle sale yards

With buyers from NSW and Victoria often sparking fierce bidding competitions, Mr Boyd said it was great to see the sale had become a major event across state lines.

Cattle judging will also be taking place on the day, and he said the quality was always top notch.

“They’re all good cattle. There’s no such thing as bad cattle, just some are better than others,” he said.

The sale will start at 9am on Friday, May 15.

View the live sale here at Elite Livestock Auctions