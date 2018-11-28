Bruce Hwy to remain closed as truck wreckage removed

The Bruce Hwy north-bound lanes are expected to be closed in the Bells Creek area until about 9am after a truck rolled and another car hit the wreckage early this morning.

The Bruce Hwy north-bound lanes are expected to be closed in the Bells Creek area until about 9am after a truck rolled and another car hit the wreckage early this morning. Allan Mensforth

UPDATE 7.30AM: TRAFFIC is backed up and the Forensic Crash Unit investigating after a truck rolled, struck a speed camera and caused another car to crash on the Bruce Hwy in Bells Creek.

Police report the B-double flipped, struck a speed camera and caused another car to crash into the rear of the trailer about 1am today.

The incident happened north-bound on the Bruce Hwy at Bells Creek, about 5km from the Caloundra turn off.

The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long

Both drivers were extracted from their vehicles and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The truck driver, a man in his 50s, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, the car driver aged in his 30s was stable with abdominal injuries.

Diversions are in place via Roys Rd as both north-bound lanes remain closed while repairs are carried out, and are expected to re-open by 9am.

Motorists and police are reporting delays in the area.

INITIAL REPORT: EXPECT major delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a car crashed into a B-double as it flipped off the road.

Police report the wreckage was yet to be towed as of 6.15am, and the two north-bound lanes were closed near the Caloundra Rd exit with diversions in place.

Both drivers were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, and were the sole occupants of both vehicles.

The truck driver, a man in his 50s, was entrapped for a period of time and suffered serious leg injuries, a suspected pelvic injury and was transported stable with a critical care paramedic escort.

The wreckage of a B-double and car crash heading north-bound on the Bruce Hwy, near the Caloundra exit in Landsborough. Win News

The car driver, a man in his 30s, sustained abdominal injuries and was transported stable.

An off-duty paramedic was on scene for the duration of the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash happened about 1am, when the truck came off the road, entered the median strip and flipped.

They said a second vehicle then crashed into the truck.

Clayton's Towing reported traffic heading south-bound was clear and flowing as of 6.30am, but diversions were expected north-bound for a further two hours.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived just after 1.20am and assisted to make the scene safe.