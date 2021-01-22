Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The right and middle lanes on the Bruce Highway are blocked at Murrumba Downs. PHOTO: Chopper Dave/Twitter
The right and middle lanes on the Bruce Highway are blocked at Murrumba Downs. PHOTO: Chopper Dave/Twitter
News

Major Bruce Highway delays after crash north of Brisbane

by Erin Smith
22nd Jan 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Bruce Highway that closed a two lanes of the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at Murrumba Downs at about 7am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a motorcyclist and car travelling southbound on the highway had collided.

The right hand and middle lanes were blocked, with traffic backed up to Burpengary at one stage, but it has since eased significantly.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient has been transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Major Bruce Highway delays after crash north of Brisbane

More Stories

brisbane bruce highway crash editors picks motorcyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up about Queensland’s COVID vaccine rollout preparations.

        VOTE: Crown the Best Cafe in Gatton, Lockyer, Bris Valley

        Premium Content VOTE: Crown the Best Cafe in Gatton, Lockyer, Bris Valley

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley...

        Four-year-old living with a rare genetic disorder

        Premium Content Four-year-old living with a rare genetic disorder

        News Little Grayson’s world has been a flurry of specialist appointments, blood tests...

        Alleged drug driver charged after kids found unrestrained

        Premium Content Alleged drug driver charged after kids found unrestrained

        Crime A female driver has been arrested and given a notice to appear in court. DETAILS:...