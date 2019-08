A very lively mailbox visited the Gatton Star office this morning

A very lively mailbox visited the Gatton Star office this morning Nathan Greaves

KEEP an eye out in Gatton this morning for a mailbox mascot on the march.

The giant smiling mailbox has been helping the Gatton Post Office teach visiting children about the postage system.

Today, the mailbox took a tour around town, helping delivery letters and parcels to local businesses.

Australia post has 4,356 offices around the country, and delivered more than 1.3 million parcels every day.