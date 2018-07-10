Maiden Laidley Show victory for Vitulus Stud

SUPREME EXHIBIT: Macie Iseppi, 4, from Lowood, leads Colombo Park Kismit at the Laidley Show at the weekend for Vitulus Stud principal Margo Hayes, of Thornton.

SUPREME EXHIBIT: Macie Iseppi, 4, from Lowood, leads Colombo Park Kismit at the Laidley Show at the weekend for Vitulus Stud principal Margo Hayes, of Thornton. contributed

FOR the first time in 17 years of parading her cattle at the Laidley Show, Margo Hayes has claimed her first Supreme of the show with Colombo Park Kismit.

Colombo Park Kismit, a four-year-old Ausline, defeated a simmental and droughtmaster bull to take the coveted prize for Vitulus Stud at Thornton.

Prior to its supreme sashing, Colombo Park Kismit also won grand champion female, grand champion British female and supreme British exhibit.

Mrs Hayes said as a beef producer, the shows were the best place to be judged on their stock.

"I was surprised (by the win) because the droughtmaster bull was twice her weight and size,” she said.

"But it was nice to benchmark my cattle against other breeds, because we're all in the beef industry together, irrespective of the size.”

Mrs Hayes was pleased with a "local” winning the supreme title.

"We're here to produce beef, and it's the best place to be judged,” she said.

Colombo Park Kismit was bought from a Victorian stud as a heifer and Mrs Hayes said the cow's temperament was perfect for showing.

"She's a big-framed, solid cow, (but) she's the perfect temperament, even so a four-year-old can lead her around the ring,” she

said.

Colombo Park Kismit is no stranger to the showring, having won grand champion female at this year's Beef Week, along with grand champion female and small breed interbreed at the Toowoomba Royal Show.

Adding to Vitulus Park's success was a second place in the heavy weight led steer, and third in the lightweight led steer.

Mrs Hayes said the steers would go into the Ekka next month, and would also compete in the carcase section.

"Carcase is scientific, it's not one person's opinion on the day, it's all measured scientifically and there's no subjectivity,” she said.