Magistrate slams unlicensed driver’s behaviour, cites QLD’s deadly toll

A magistrate has slammed a Lockyer Valley mans behaviour after he drove his car unlicensed through Laidley East, having never held a driver’s licence in his life.

Shane Albert Scheiwe pleaded guilty to the single offence in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday January 4, after he was spotted behind the wheel by police on November 30, 2020.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said police observed a white Ford Falcon turning right from the Gatton-Laidley Road onto Burgess Road.

She said the defendant was driving the vehicle at the time and police were already aware that Scheiwe did not hold a driver’s licence.

Senior constable Lowe said police later attended Scheiwe’s address where he admitted to being behind the wheel at the time.

Scheiwe told police the reason he was driving the car at the time was because he was “bored and hot at home” senior constable Lowe said.

Senior constable Lowe asked Acting Magistrate Graham Carroll if she could assist the court by providing some background information relating to Scheiwe’s offending.

Senior constable Lowe said Scheiwe suffered medical issues that restrict him from holding a driver’s licence but said Scheiwe wanted to be “independent” and “get out of the house and drive”.

Senior constable Lowe said that she explained to Scheiwe that it was not just himself he was putting at risk by doing that but also other members of the community.

“He might believe he is able to drive, but because he is vision impaired, he will need to get another medical opinion to say he is able to get on the road,” senior constable Lowe said.

Mr Carroll asked Scheiwe if he had applied to get a licence in the past.

Scheiwe said his limited vision impaired his ability to drive after being deemed unsuitable by a doctor previously.

Mr Carroll asked Scheiwe if he understood why he could be a significant risk to himself or others if he drove a car and said that until a medical practitioner supported Scheiwe’s position he would not be able to drive.

“We’ve just recorded in Queensland the highest number of deaths on the road since 2012,” Mr Carroll said.

“Do you understand it is a very serious problem,” Mr Carroll said.

“If a doctor says you can’t drive, you must not drive. It is as simple as that” Mr Carroll said.

Scheiwe was fined $350 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.