Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

A Withcott teenager who pleaded guilty to possessing drugs has landed a good behaviour bond.

A TEENAGER caught with magic mushrooms was not home when police searched his Withcott home and uncovered the fungi stashed inside a couch.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Adam David O'Brien, 19, had no criminal history.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police arrived at the apprentice electrician's place about 12.50pm on August 4.

"Police located an amount of Psilocybin mushrooms in a couch in a shared living area adjacent to the defendant's bedroom," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard O'Brien phoned Helidon Police Station on August 14, telling them he was responsible for the mushrooms.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said the drugs had been left behind at O'Brien's house and "forgotten".

O'Brien pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told O'Brien he knew of a woman who had suffered a stroke after taking magic mushrooms.

"A long time ago, I acted for a lady from Northern New South Wales who boiled them up and made them into a tea," Mr Saggers said.

"She subsequently had a stroke - she said she just didn't appreciate the strength of them - so you're taking a risk with this kind of thing."

O'Brien was served a $150 six-month good behaviour bond and required to participate in a Drug and Alcohol Assessment Referral course.

No conviction was recorded.

