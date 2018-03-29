Menu
Login
Sport

Key sponsors tear up deals over ball-tampering scandal

by Luke Costin

CRICKET Australia's Test naming rights sponsor has torn up its deal, as player sponsors also jump ship in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Investment firm Magellan said the conspiracy in the South African Test series was "so inconsistent with our values" it had to end its three-year deal.

The deal with the ASX-listed financial services provider was signed in August last year.

Co-founder and chief executive Hamish Douglass said "a conspiracy by the leadership of the Australian men's Test cricket team ... (was) so inconsistent with our values that we are left with no option but to terminate our ongoing partnership".

"We were delighted with the recent Magellan Ashes Series sponsorship and it is with a heavy heart that we have to end our partnership in these circumstances," he said in a statement to the ASX on Thursday.

 

Magellan sponsored the Ashes.
Magellan sponsored the Ashes.

 

In addition, athletics company ASICS said it couldn't tolerate the decisions and actions of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and had terminated their personal sponsorships.

"The decisions and actions taken by David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are not something that ASICS tolerates and are contrary to the values the company stands for," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Warner was dumped by sponsor LG on Wednesday, while Sanitarium has removed all material related to sacked Australian skipper Steve Smith from the website of its breakfast cereal Weet-Bix.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  ball tampering cameron bancroft cricket australia david warner magellan steve smith

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners