Jess and Dan hit by new bombshell

MAFS' Jessika and Dan had a fight on TV on Tuesday night. Picture: Talking Married

Hold on to your hats people. The MAFS drama is not over.

Following Jessika Power and Dan Webb's awkward live TV interview after the Married At First Sight finale on Tuesday night, where cracks began to show in their relationship, explosive allegations about Dan have emerged.

A woman called into The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS 106.5 claiming Jessika, who has moved to the Gold Coast from Perth to be with Dan, sent her a text yesterday morning asking if she'd hooked up with her boyfriend.

Jackie O said she had screenshots of the exchange, reading out Jessika's direct message to the mystery woman, who said her name was Hannah, live on air.

"She says: 'Hey babe. I'm so sorry to message you but I'm an absolute emotional wreck right now. Can you please tell me what happened with Dan?," Jackie O read, continuing: "I've just been through so much, I feel like maybe this will help me move on. It's just so heartbreaking, I've moved my entire life here. He said he's never seen you in his life but my gut just doesn't believe it'."

Kyle then asked if she did hook up with Dan, with Hannah claiming she rejected his advances when they met on a night out two months ago.

This would have been around the time first paparazzi pictures of Jessika and Dan surfaced as they spent a day at the beach on the Gold Coast together, before their affair played out on TV.

"I just told her straight out exactly how it had happened," Hannah said on air.

"We'd got introduced that night and then we just had a conversation and stuff and (he) was being extremely persistent.

"I didn't want a bar of it."

Hannah, who said the pair kissed, claimed one of Dan's friends told her he had just finished filming MAFS.

"At the end of the night he kissed me," she said, admitting she kissed him back "in the moment" before pushing him away.

"Like, I did push him off.

"Obviously I thought he didn't get married because I was like, obviously he's not with anyone from the show."

Despite being known for her drama-fuelling antics on MAFS, Hannah said Jessika was "mature" in her response to the revelations, which Jackie O then read out.

"She said, 'Thank you babe. I need to recoup. My heart has been ripped out on national television. It's just a hard situation'."

Jess has since moved to the Gold Coast to be with Dan. Picture: Matrix

It comes after video clips were played to Dan on the finale episode on Tuesday, showing Jessika's flirtation with another contestant, Nic Jovanovic. The footage, which was filmed three months ago, showed Jess telling Nic she was "sexually attracted" to him, before he rejected her advances, and she made her first move on Dan moments later.

The couple appeared live on Nine's Talking Married immediately after it aired on Monday, to reveal how their relationships had been tracking.

Dan said that the finale episode "was hard to watch back".

"And tonight, watching it again, it's re-scratched those feelings I had," he continued.

"It's an awkward position I'm in."

Dan conceded that Jess' denial that she propositioned Nic during the experiment was a source of ongoing tension between them.

"Why couldn't she be honest about it?" he said.

"It's the thing that unsettles me the most. It feels like she goes down with the lie … dies with the lie.

"It raises huge trust issues for me and that's what we've been struggling with over the last few months in our relationship."

"Can we not fight on national television," Jess pleaded under her breath.