Madonna fires up Lady Gaga feud

Madonna's long-running feud with Lady Gaga is heating up again - and the Material Girl's seemingly taking a swipe at the rival singer as Gaga campaigns for an Oscar.

According to the New York Post, the latest alleged dust-up went down after a video compilation circulated online of Lady Gaga repeatedly saying since October during her A Star is Born media tour: "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life."

Madonna and Lady Gaga made fun of their so-called feud during a Saturday Night Live skit in 2009, until the feud became er, real. Picture: Supplied

Some have noticed that the quote sounds similar.

On Monday, Madonna posted an Instagram story of herself being interviewed back in the 1980s saying, "If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."

Madonna also posted an image of herself with the caption "Don't F**k with Me Monday", and another video of her saying "sorry, not sorry", which set off a firestorm in the comments between her fans and Gaga's Little Monsters.

"For all the 11-year-old Gaga fans, just google 'Single White Female,' then you'll understand why Madonna is likely upset," said one fan.

Another fired back, "You're a little old for games, you're sentences are not catalogued, much less protected by copyright."

The apparent animosity between the two pop icons has brewed for years.

In 2012, Madonna publicly stated, "I certainly think [Gaga] references me a lot in her work."

She then went on to call the Gaga song Born This Way "reductive."

"When I heard [Born This Way] on the radio … I said, 'That sounds very familiar,' " quipped Madonna. The tune's been compared to her 1989 global hit, Express Yourself.

better times. Madonna partying with Katy Perry and lady Gaga. Picture: Instagram

In 2016, Gaga said in an interview, "Madonna and I are very different … I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different."

Then again, Madonna said in 2012 of Gaga, "I love her." And in Lady Gaga's 2017 Netflix documentary she stated of the pop icon, "I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me."

Lady Gaga became emotional last week when talking about the impact Bradley Cooper’s resolute belief in her has had. Picture: AP

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.