Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.
For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.
News

Made with love: Knitting circle makes beanies for homeless

by Olivia Shying
25th Jun 2020 6:22 PM

For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.

The Geelong group - known as Cinderella by Knight - have knitted more than 1000 beanies during their weekly knitting circles.

Cindy Keay is an unsung hero. She has knitted hundreds of beanies for the homeless. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Cindy Keay is an unsung hero. She has knitted hundreds of beanies for the homeless. Picture: Peter Ristevski

"It started in 2018 with a bunch of girlfriends and after that I thought I'd to knit beanies for the homeless," Ms Keay said.

The beanies are knitted on a loom in bright and vibrant colours and are lined to make them extra warm.

They are then distributed to people in need through community and Church groups.

Originally published as Made with love: knitting circle makes beanies for homeless

cinderella by knight cindy keay homeless knitting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How threat of huge fine has impacted dodgy drivers

        premium_icon How threat of huge fine has impacted dodgy drivers

        Crime Region’s cops weigh in on hefty fine for traffic offence.

        Council irate over flushing funds down trashed toilets

        premium_icon Council irate over flushing funds down trashed toilets

        Council News The latest bout of senseless vandalism of public toilets has left local councillors...

        Why Lockyer stayed warm while surrounding towns froze

        premium_icon Why Lockyer stayed warm while surrounding towns froze

        News The Weird reason it felt colder in the Lockyer, but was actually warmer this...

        Country pub completes renovations in time for lockdown’s end

        premium_icon Country pub completes renovations in time for lockdown’s end

        Business This country pub took the opportunity to spruce up the joint