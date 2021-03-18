Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Politics

Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma’s Labor party shot

by James O’Doherty
18th Mar 2021 6:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Morris Iemma's warning this week that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in Opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.

The comments came after union-commissioned polling showed support for the party is at 100-year lows, and sparked a fresh round of murmuring about leader Jodi McKay's job.

Former premier Iemma has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office, rarely weighing in publicly on his successors.

Labor insiders also mused that neither Luke Foley nor Michael Daley copped flak from Iemma - who founded a government relations firm with a former Liberal MP in 2019 and who is registered as a lobbyist - during their time at the helm.

 

Originally published as Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma's Labor party shot

labor morris iemma

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Crime Is your street on the list? Police data has revealed the Lockyer and Somerset streets thieves are targeting to break into cars and homes.

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland

        Latest business liquidations in Somerset

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Somerset

        Business Liquidations listed in the Somerset council area

        IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

        Premium Content IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

        News Lockyer mums are calling for a hospital close to town that offers birthing...