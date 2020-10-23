Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at night
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at night
Crime

Maclean man in induced coma after late-night assault

Adam Hourigan
23rd Oct 2020 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED fight between two men in Maclean has left one in an induced coma at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Coffs/Clarence Police alleged that around 10.30pm on Wednesday night, a 36yo and 58yo male were ejected from a licensed premises in Maclean in relation to intoxication.

The men, who were known to each other, are alleged to have gotten into a fight, with both men suffering injuries in the process.

The 58-year-old male sustained facial injuries and was taken to Maclean District Hospital.

The 36-year-old male suffered head injuries was attended to by ambulance and helicopter critical care team, who arrived by road.

They began to transport him to Lismore Hospital when it is believed his condition deteriorated on the way.

The team placed the man into an induced coma, and was driven to the Lismore helicopter base, and then flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Yesterday morning, the man was still in the induced coma in the intensive care ward of GCUH.

A Coffs/Clarence police spokeswoman said that the investigation was being conducted by Grafton detectives into the incident, but as of yesterday no charges had been laid.

assault coastal views coffs clarence police gold coast university hospital maclean westpac rescue chopper
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

        Premium Content Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

        News A motorbike rider has been airlifted to hospital.

        Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Premium Content Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Sport IN an unlikely match up, a Lockyer Valley golfer has teamed up with an iconic...

        FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

        Premium Content FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

        Weather YESTERDAY’S weather events are a taste of what’s yet to come. But here’s why some...

        INLAND RAIL: How flooding, crossings will impact local towns

        Premium Content INLAND RAIL: How flooding, crossings will impact local towns

        News FOREST Hill residents have raised flooding concerns about a huge Inland Rail...