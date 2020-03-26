Menu
Let the Children Play Toyshop puppeteer Ros Campbell hosts weekly storytime sessions, which will now be streamed online via the store’s Facebook page. Picture: Heidi Petith
Technology

Mackay toy store to livestream storytime

Heidi Petith
26th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
MACKAY toy experts will not let the coronavirus restrictions stop them from bringing joy to children.

Let the Children Play Toyshop owner Ally Blines says she will keep helping her customers even if the shopfront has to eventually close.

That includes continuing the free weekly storytime session involving songs and dancing, run by puppeteer and fellow toy expert, Ros Campbell.

"It's usually interactive but we thought we'd livestream it on Facebook," Ms Blines said.

"It's a way for us to stay connected to our customers."

Ms Blines, who used to be a high school English teacher, said the team has also created 'Action Packs' which can be customised to cater for individual children's interests and needs.

Let the Children Play Toyshop owner Ally Blines holding some of the products that can be included in the custom Action Packs designed for your children’s individual needs and likes. Picture: Heidi Petith
"That's what we do every day," she said.

"If you come in and your children play - I'm a big believer in trying things - we pick up on what they like."

Parents and kids can tune in to storytime via the store's Facebook page on Wednesdays from 9.30am.

