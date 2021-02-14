Menu
Mackay region Wagyu breeding program to expand production

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
14th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A commercial Wagyu breeding program in the Mackay region has plans to expand by building a caretakers residence for a full-time worker.

ACL Farming has operated along Grasstree Beach Rd for three years but owner, Andrew Ivory, stated he needed extra help to prepare cattle for breeding and birthing.

The location of ACL’s Wagyu beef breeding program at Grasstree Beach.
Proposal documents submitted to Mackay Regional Council stated the farm worker would need to be in the paddocks twice a day for the “very labour intensive work”.

“The breeding program consists of the embryo transfer of purebred Wagyu into surrogate cattle,” documents stated.

“Veterinarians travel from Brisbane to the premises to perform the embryo transfer.

“ACL Farming propose to extend the breeding program to include the on-site collection and fertilisation of the farm’s female cattle eggs thereby producing their own embryos.”

Design plans for the caretakers residence at Farming's Wagyu beef breeding operation at Grasstree Beach.
Details for the caretaker’s residence included 140sq m of floor space, two bedrooms, a study, and open plan dining, lounge and kitchen.

Mr Ivory also owns Icon Building Contractors which has operated in Mackay for 17 years.

Mackay Daily Mercury

