Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
Politics

Controversial MP launches right-wing podcast

Melanie Whiting
24th Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen has joined the likes of Christopher Pyne and Kyle & Jackie O with his latest foray.

Getting back in touch with his journalistic roots, Mr Christensen has launched a new podcast, aptly named Conservative One.

The podcast, described as defending "traditions and freedom", is available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill

As host of the podcast, Mr Christensen has already interviewed a bevy of right-wing commentators and religious figures including Christian blogger Kurt Mahlburg, former chaplain to the Queen, Dr Gavin Ashenden and China defence expert, General Robert Spalding.

 

READ MORE: MP spills on rocky dealings with former PM

 

In the latest episode, spruiked on the Dawson MP's official Facebook page, Mr Spalding discussed how to tackle "China's aggression" and called out "China's lies" about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Christensen has a degree in journalism and founded a now-defunct publishing business which produced community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities.

More Stories

auspol george christensen mp for dawson journalism podcast
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why acreage is in demand during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Why acreage is in demand during COVID-19 pandemic

        News Some home buyers have backed out amid job uncertainty, but the pandemic has sparked renewed interest in particular properties.

        • 24th Apr 2020 10:18 AM
        Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        premium_icon Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

        News Unleaded petrol can be bought for as little as 87.9c/L in the Lockyer Valley.

        New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors

        premium_icon New portfolios announced for Lockyer councillors

        Council News Lockyer Valley councillors have been assigned their portfolios for the next term of...

        Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

        premium_icon Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

        Crime A 39-year-old man is allegedly behind eight “rough tags” scrawled on public and...